Allen completed 20 of 32 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 37-3 win over Washington. He added three rushing attempts for 46 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Allen gave Buffalo a 10-0 first-quarter lead with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, then increased the lead to 23-0 with a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He threw his fourth interception of the season on a deep ball in the third quarter, and Allen now has 33 interceptions in 36 games since the start of the 2021 campaign. Despite his proclivity for turnovers, Allen remains one of the game's most effective fantasy quarterbacks thanks to his significant contributions as both a passer and a runner. Up next for Allen and the Bills is a home game against the Dolphins, who lead the AFC East at 3-0.