Allen completed 22 of 31 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots. He added nine rushes for 53 yards, while also losing a fumble.

Allen had an up-and-down showing, with his biggest mistake coming on an interception late in the third quarter that allowed New England to build a 10-point lead. He still had plenty of excellent stretches in the game, including completing five passes of at least 20 yards while delivering touchdowns of six and two yards. As is typically the case, Allen chipped in extra production on the ground, with a 19-yard scramble helping him top 50 rushing yards for the second time on the campaign. While it wasn't Allen's most prolific showing, he continues to deliver a very safe fantasy floor.