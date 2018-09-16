Bills' Josh Allen: Tosses for 245 yards in first pro start
Allen completed 18 of 33 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Chargers.
The Bills found themselves down 14-0 at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter, partly due to losing the yardage battle 108-0. Thereafter, Allen led his unit on four drives of 50-plus yards on its final nine possessions, while scattering a three-yard touchdown to Kelvin Benjamin and two interceptions across his first professional start. Considering he's looked far more comfortable under center than Nathan Peterman, Allen is expected to remain the Bills' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
