Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-20 win over Kansas City. He added 32 rushing yards on 12 carries.

In another thrilling clash between the two AFC powerhouses, Allen and the Bills came out on top. The Pro Bowl quarterback tossed TD passes in each of the final three quarters, including the 14-yard game-winner to Dawson Knox with just over a minute left in the game. Allen has racked up over 300 passing yards and multiple touchdowns in four of the last five games, but he'll get a breather next week during Buffalo's bye before facing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 8.