Allen completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried three times for -1 yard and a touchdown in the 30-23 win.

Allen completed 71 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 8.5 yards per attempt. He completed touchdown passes to Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley in the first half while adding a one-yard touchdown plunge of his own in the fourth quarter. Allen has been nothing short of excellent through four games, totaling 15 touchdowns compared to one interception. He'll look to continue his hot start in another favorable matchup next Sunday against the Titans.