The Bills did not elevate a quarterback from the practice squad Saturday, which means Allen (elbow) is trending towards playing in Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If Matt Barkley had been elevated to the active roster, the Bills would have had three quarterbacks potentially available Sunday likely signaling an absence for the MVP frontrunner. Expect a more official confirmation from the team prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but at least for now, the lack of elevation seems to bode well for Allen's status in what amounts to a pivotal contest for both squads.