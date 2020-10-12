Allen and the Bills remain on track to meet the Titans on Tuesday after the latest round of COVID-19 testing turned up no new positives among Tennessee's players or coaches, according to several media reports.

Things are not in the clear yet, however, as both teams still have to go through more testing with no setbacks. In a strange state of the times, if you've rolled the dice on Allen thus far you've essentially made a bold bet that the game would go on as planned -- or taking it even further, that the last few rounds of COVID-19 testing would come back clean, with your last bailout being a late pivot to Drew Brees or Justin Herbert. On the bright side, Tuesday's Bills-Titans now seems like a decent possibility at this stage given the most recent testing results.