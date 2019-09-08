Bills' Josh Allen: Two late TDs overshadow four TOs
Allen completed 24 of 37 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets. He also rushed 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown while fumbling twice and losing both.
Allen turned it over four times in the first half. He fumbled on the opening drive and threw a pick-six on the second, then lost another fumble when he failed to handle a 4th-and-1 snap in the second quarter before throwing another interception on the following possession. The Bills went into the break trailing only 6-0 despite all of Allen's miscues, setting the stage for a fourth-quarter comeback that featured a three-yard Allen rushing score and a 38-passing touchdown to John Brown. Most of Allen's fantasy appeal lies in his legs, but the second-year quarterback struggles with turnovers and opponents should continue to limit his rushing output by spying him until his passing improves.
