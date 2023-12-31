Allen completed 15 of 30 passes for 169 yards and an interception while adding 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Bill Belichick's defense did an excellent job containing Allen as a passer but couldn't do much to stop him at the goal line, as he punched in one-yard TDs in the first and third quarters. Allen came out of the game for the final couple kneeldowns at the end of the fourth, and the Bills' starting QB acknowledged after the game he's picked up a stinger in his left shoulder on his last carry of the day, per Josh Reed of WIVB Buffalo. The issue seems minor though, and Allen doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing a Week 18 contest against the Dolphins with the AFC East title on the line.