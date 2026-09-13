Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 23 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans.

Allen ran in touchdowns of 21 yards and one yard in the second quarter. Those two rushing scores give him 43 regular-season rushing touchdowns since the start of the 2023 campaign, which is second-most in the NFL during that span behind Derrick Henry. Allen added his third total TD of the second quarter with a 43-yard touchdown pass to offseason acquisition DJ Moore. The 2024 MVP delivered some late heroics after the Bills fell behind 31-30 in the fourth quarter, leading a seven-play, 96-yard drive capped by a 34-yard Allen touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:36 to play. Buffalo's defense did the rest as the Bills improved to 1-0 ahead of Thursday's Week 2 home opener against the Lions.