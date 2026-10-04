Allen completed 23 of 33 passes for 253 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added five carries for four yards and another score in the Bills' 29-26 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Allen lost No. 1 receiver DJ Moore to a shoulder injury in the first half, but he still put together a serviceable passing line that included a 34-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman with just over four minutes remaining that erased a 21-20 deficit. That scoring play was preceded by Allen's two-yard touchdown run late in the first half, already his seventh rushing score of the campaign. However, Allen was also responsible for snuffing out Buffalo's last chance at a comeback after New England had answered his touchdown pass with a score of their own, as he threw an interception on a deep pass intended for Joshua Palmer with 1:14 remaining. The star signal-caller will aim to atone in a tough Week 5 road showdown against the Rams on Monday night, Oct. 12.