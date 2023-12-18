Allen completed seven of 15 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Allen put the Bills up 14-0 with an 18-yard touchdown pass to James Cook in the second quarter, then extended Buffalo's advantage to 21-3 with a one-yard touchdown run 1:36 before halftime. The star quarterback came up short of 100 passing yards for the first time since the final game of the 2019 regular season, as Cook led the way with 211 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Allen produced at least one touchdown each with his arm and legs in the same game for the ninth time this season, and he's up to 26 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns heading into Saturday's road game against the Chargers.