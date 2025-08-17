Allen is not warming up with Buffalo's quarterbacks and is unlikely to play during Sunday's preseason exhibition in Chicago, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Allen was throwing on the field during early pregame warmups, per Getzenberg, but he's not participating in his usual pregame throwing exercises with Buffalo's other quarterbacks. With their QB1 likely sidelined, No. 2 quarterback Mitchell Trubisky should be in line to start for the Bills against Chicago. The 29-year-old Allen signed a six-year, $330 million extension with the Bills this offseason, so it's unclear how much -- if at all -- he'll play during Buffalo's upcoming preseason finale against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Aug. 23.