Although Allen and the Bills had a rough outing in Sunday's overtime loss to the Vikings, coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey stated Monday that the quarterback didn't have any throws he was incapable of making due to his elbow sprain, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

It wasn't Allen's arm that cost the Bills the game Sunday, as the star QB threw for 330 yards and ran for another 84, but some costly decisions by both Allen and his teammates handed the team a devastating loss, the second straight game the Bills have blown a double-digit lead. While the staff did mention it cut designed run plays for Allen out of Sunday's game plan, fantasy managers should be able to proceed with him as normal the rest of the way. While his elbow is not 100 percent, the word has been that he may not be able to do much more damage to it by playing through the pain. If there's any consolation to Allen's sloppy play of late (he has six interceptions over the last three weeks), it might just be that Buffalo now could have to play its starters full force all the way through Week 18 as it fights for playoff positioning instead of just coasting to a bye, as that's how the stretch run looked to be shaping up just a few short weeks ago.