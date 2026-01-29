Allen (foot) is sported crutches and a walking boot at new head coach Joe Brady's introductory press conference Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Bill general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that Allen may require an offseason procedure on his right foot, but that the star quarterback's availability for OTAs wouldn't be impacted if he does go under the knife. Allen's use of a walking boot and crutches one day later could be quiet confirmation that such a procedure has already been scheduled or accomplished. The 29-year-old initially injured his foot in Week 16, resulting in lingering soreness that he dealt with until the end of the 2026 campaign. Prior to Buffalo's loss to Denver in the AFC divisional round, Allen also dealt with injuries to his left knee and right finger. In any case, all expectations are that Allen will be ready to take the field with his teammates by the start of OTAs in May, providing plenty of time to adjust to the first change at head coach he's seen in his eight-year NFL career.