Allen is reportedly being evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament as well as related nerves, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

"We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," coach Sean McDermott said of the QB's elbow issue on Monday. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with (the media) back on Wednesday." At the very least, we'd expect Allen's practice participation to be impacted this week, but either way, his status will be worth monitoring closely ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings. If Allen is unable to play this weekend, Case Keenum would be in line to get the starting nod versus Minnesota in Week 10.