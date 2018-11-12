Coach Sean McDermott says he's undecided on his Week 12 starting quarterback after Allen's (elbow) teammate Matt Barkley led the Bills to a surprise win Sunday over the Jets, Kyle Silagyi of the Bills' official site reports. "Yeah, give me some time here on that," McDermott said. "We'll reassess [Monday] when we get in and look at the film. I'm just proud of the guys, really, the way they battled [Sunday]. The week before the bye, in particular, to be focused and come out with that type of energy says a lot about them."

Allen, who's now missed four games after suffering an elbow in jury in the Week 6 loss to the Texans, was close to being ready for Sunday's start but the team decided to play it safe and roll with the journeyman Barkley, who tossed for 232 yards and two touchdowns (no interceptions) with 9.3 yards per attempt. Make no mistake Allen is the long-term starter, but the Buffalo offense showed a spark for one of the only times all season with Barkley looking more polished than anyone could have ever expected in his first start in two seasons. It'll be interesting to see how the Bills manage the practice reps over the bye leading up to a Week 12 match against the Jaguars, though one thing is for sure -- Derek Anderson (concussion) and Nathan Peterman won't be starting again anytime soon.