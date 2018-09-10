Bills' Josh Allen: Week 2 decision still looms
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he hasn't made up his mind yet between starting Nathan Peterman or Allen in this week's game against the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "There are a lot of things that would go into that decision," McDermott said in reference to Allen "To get into all the things that I have to look at and consider, it's not as simple as some might think. I've got to look at the overall team in all three phases and Josh's development being one of them."
Allen performed better than Peterman in Sunday's drubbing, but both quarterbacks made mistakes and the team may not be ready to start its prized rookie just yet. That said, Peterman hasn't finished any of his three NFL starts, and the Bills looked so bad in Week 1 that it may be time to turn the page to the future sooner rather than later. We'll find out in the next day or two if the future is now.
