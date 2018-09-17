Bills' Josh Allen: Week 3 starter
Coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that Allen will start in Week 3 against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
This was expected all along unless Allen got hurt or looked pathetic in the Week 2 loss to the Chargers, neither of which happened. The Bills are 0-2 and even though they made the playoffs last season, appear content to make this a sacrificial year that builds up towards a brighter long-term future, which has been supported in several other decisions unrelated to starting a rookie quarterback. Expect Allen to be the guy as long as he shows he's not overmatched.
