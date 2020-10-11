Tuesday's scheduled contest between Allen and the Bills and the Titans is in line to proceed as planned, barring further developments, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

That said, the status of the slated 7:00 ET kickoff should still be monitored by fantasy managers, with Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com noting that "another positive (COVID-19 test Monday) would likely throw things into limbo." In addition to having their Week 5 game moved to Tuesday, the Bills' Week 6 tilt against the Chiefs has been moved from this coming Thursday to Monday, Oct. 19.