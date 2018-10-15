Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen, who injured his throwing elbow during Sunday's loss to the Texans, is "week-to-week," Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. McDermott went on to say that "all options will be on the table at QB this week."

McDermott refused to rule Allen out for this week's game against the Colts, so we'll have to wait until practices take place in a few days to get a better gauge on his status other than coach speak. Nathan Peterman is currently the No. 2 option, but he's been horrible in limited action and threw a pick-six with the score tied Sunday that cost the Bills a good chance at an upset. Newly signed veteran Derek Anderson is another option.