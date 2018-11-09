Bills' Josh Allen: Will be limited Friday
Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning that Allen (elbow) will be limited at the Bills' final practice session of the week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Allen will get some work in for the third straight day, which bodes well for his chances of returning to action this week. However, McDermott did not commit to Allen starting just yet, and indicated the focus remains on Allen's health. Fellow quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 10, so if Allen remains sidelined, either Nathan Peterman, or possibly Matt Barkley, according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, will get the nod instead.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...