Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning that Allen (elbow) will be limited at the Bills' final practice session of the week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Allen will get some work in for the third straight day, which bodes well for his chances of returning to action this week. However, McDermott did not commit to Allen starting just yet, and indicated the focus remains on Allen's health. Fellow quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 10, so if Allen remains sidelined, either Nathan Peterman, or possibly Matt Barkley, according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, will get the nod instead.