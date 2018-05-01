Bills' Josh Allen: Will need to work his way up

GM Brandon Beane said Allen will start out as the No. 3 quarterback behind AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman at the start of spring and summer work, but didn't rule out that pecking order changing, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "Everything's a competition here," Beane said Monday. "He will come in as the No. 3. I think Nathan and AJ are going to be well ahead of him. Even Nathan, just being Year 2, it's a huge difference being in a pro system and all of what goes with it. Even though it's a new offensive coordinator here and they're only a few weeks ahead by the time Josh gets here, they're going to be further along than even three weeks ahead. So Josh has a lot of catching up to do from that standpoint, but if we wins the job, he wins the job. We're not going to hold him back if he's clearly the best guy for us."

Beane is also the one that gave away a major haul to move up five spots to draft Allen, so the rookie's not staying in that spot long and we'd be surprised if he doesn't move past the unproven Peterman rather quickly. However, the team also seems content to roll with McCarron if Allen needs some time to get settled into the pro game; it's not like he played much against high-level Division I competition at Wyoming. The takeaway from the last week is that the Bills love Allen's upside and where he might take the franchise, but they're also not going to be one of those teams that simply hands a promising quarterback the top job on Day 1.