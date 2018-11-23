Allen (elbow) will start Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A confirmed full practice participant all week, Allen has done enough to get the all-clear from coach Sean McDermott, who said Friday that the rookie would "start Sunday as long as he gets through today." As he prepares for his first game action since Week 6, Allen will be backed up by Matt Barkley after Derek Anderson (concussion) was ruled out yet again.

More News
Our Latest Stories