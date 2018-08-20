Bills' Josh Allen: Will start team's third preseason game
Allen will start Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
This is a huge opportunity for the rookie, who should play with the starters well into the game. The news doesn't mean Allen has won the starting job over Nathan Peterman and an injured AJ McCarron (collarbone), but it does mean he's in the running for the Week 1 start, and he may just be the favorite after two strong preseason showings. Coach Sean McDermott should have a good idea of his starter after Allen takes his turn with the ones in what's normally the most important preseason game.
