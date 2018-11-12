Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen (elbow), if healthy, will return to the starting lineup in Week 12 following Buffalo's Week 11 bye.

Allen has been out of commission since Week 6 due to an elbow injury. With Derek Anderson (concussion) also unavailable and Nathan Peterman getting benched after throwing three picks against Chicago, the Bills turned to veteran Matt Barkley to command the offense for Sunday's 41-10 demolishing of the Jets. However, despite Barkley's impressive play, Buffalo is still committed to Allen's development, and it's now clear that the rookie will get as many reps as his health will allow. Fortunately, McDermott said that Allen has resumed throwing and is making progress in his recovery, which suggests Allen has decent odds of making a return when the Bills reconvene for a Week 12 game against Jacksonville.