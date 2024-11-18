Allen completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking 12 carries for 55 yards and a rushing score in Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs.

Allen came out of Sunday's marquee matchup between AFC contenders and superstar quarterbacks triumphant over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The feat is even more impressive when you consider that Allen received little help from the running game, finishing as the team's leading rusher in addition to his numbers as a passer. Allen has the Bills sitting comfortably atop the AFC East standings with a 9-2 record as the team heads into a Week 12 bye. Fantasy managers will have to play a backup or find a fill-in starter before Allen returns to action against San Francisco on Dec. 1.