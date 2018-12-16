Allen completed 13 of 26 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown while adding 16 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Sunday's 14-13 win over Detroit.

Allen continued to do damage with his legs, finding paydirt on a three-yard scramble in the second quarter. His atrocious supporting cast got even worse as the game wore on, as the Bills were already without their top two running backs and also lost fill-in starter Marcus Murphy to a dislocated elbow. The lack of running backs didn't stop Allen from delivering a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster to take a 14-13 lead with 10:26 remaining, and the score didn't change from there. Owners who look Allen's way against the Patriots in Week 16 will be doing so because of his rushing ability, since the rookie still has a long way to go just to become an average passer.