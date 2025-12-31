Coach Sean McDermott noted Wednesday that it looks like Allen (foot) is "moving in the right direction" as Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets approaches, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

That said, Allen won't participate in Wednesday's walk-through. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, McDermott didn't provide any updates on who will or won't be playing Sunday. According to Alec White of the team's official site, as Week 18 action approaches, the Bills are currently the No. 7 playoff seed in the AFC and are still in play to be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed depending on how things shake out this weekend.