Bills' Josh Allen: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Allen will not suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Allen will rest Saturday while backup Mitchell Trubisky gets the start at quarterback, though McDermott said the rest of the starters will play roughly a quarter, per Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site. It remains to be seen how much action Allen, who signed a six-year, $330 million contract extension with Buffalo this offseason, will see in the team's two remaining preseason contests.
