Allen will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Indianapolis.
Some teams will play their starters in the first week of the preseason, but it's the exception rather than the norm, especially for veteran clubs with a reasonable degree of continuity. The Bills have that even with former OC Brian Daboll departing for New York in the offseason, as new OC Ken Dorsey was an internal promotion and will still be working with Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox, among others. The big offseason additions were oft-injured slot receiver Jamison Crowder and rookie RB James Cook.