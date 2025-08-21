Allen won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Allen will conclude the preseason without an appearance for the first time in his career, with the Bills prioritizing health over in-game reps ahead of a Week 1 home game against Baltimore. It's a tough matchup to open the season, but Allen's sterling track record of fantasy production outweighs any and all concerns about the opponent. He finished either first or second among QBs in fantasy points each of the past five seasons.