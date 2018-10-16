Allen (right elbow) will not start Sunday's game against the Colts, ESPN.com reports.

The report adds that "there is concern that (Allen) will miss weeks." So far the Bills haven't officially ruled the QB out for Week 7 action, but coach Sean McDermott did acknowledge that he views the signal-caller as "week to week." Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Bills haven't decided who will start at quarterback this coming weekend, but "there is a feeling in the organization that veteran QB Derek Anderson has to start" over Nathan Peterman, who struggled in relief of Allen in Week 6.

