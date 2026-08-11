Bills' Josh Allen: Working well with Moore

Allen has been building chemistry with new WR DJ Moore early on in training camp, Alec White, Mike Maynard and Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

During the Return of the Blue and Red practice Saturday, Allen connected with Moore in stride on a deep ball down the middle of the field for a 50-yard gain. Later, in a two-minute drill, Allen and Moore again hooked up twice to move the offense past midfield. Allen has fallen short of 4,000 passing yards in each of the last two seasons, which coincided with Stefon Diggs' exit from the team, but prior to that the quarterback racked up at least 4,283 yards through the air in four consecutive campaigns working with Diggs. By acquiring Moore this offseason, the Bills have increased the odds that Allen can get back to that threshold with more of an established wide receiver on the roster.