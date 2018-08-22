Bills' Josh Allen: Working with starters
Allen will take most of the first-team reps in practice this week, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Allen has already been named as the starter for Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, essentially confirming that he's right in the mix for the Week 1 starting job. Teams usually use the third week of the preseason to mimic their regular-season routine, and the Bills are doing just that by treating Allen as the starter all week. Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron aren't out of the running just yet, but Allen can probably earn the job with strong showing in Sunday's game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...