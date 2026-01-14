Allen (foot/knee/right finger) practiced fully Wednesday.

Allen emerged from the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars managing a trio of injuries, and was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through. The QB's return to a full session a day later, however, solidifies the notion that he'll be available for Saturday's divisional-round game at Denver and has him trending toward not being assigned an injury designation for the contest when Buffalo's final injury report is posted Thursday.