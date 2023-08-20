Allen completed seven of 10 passes for 64 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 27-15 preseason loss to the Steelers. He rushed the ball once for -6 yards.

Allen played three offensive series in his 2023 preseason debut, and he led one sustained drive with a few lengthy completions to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Otherwise, it was a forgettable performance for the veteran quarterback. Of course, given Allen's track record, this performance is hardly a concern and his focus will likely turn to a Week 1 matchup against the Jets.