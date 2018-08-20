Allen worked with the starting group during Monday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "(Josh) will be working with the ones and Nate will be working with the twos today," said coach Sean McDermott. "We're staying with the rotation. Nate had the reps with the ones yesterday. Josh will have them today."

AJ McCarron suffered a collarbone injury during Friday's preseason game, and all McDermott would say about the matter is that McCarron would miss Monday's practice and is still under evaluation. Consider Allen firmly in the mix to start Week 1 given that he'll be alternating with the ones and twos as long as McCarron is out. We'll see if the rookie, who has looked progressively better through training camp and two preseason tilts, or Nathan Peterman gets the start in Sunday's third preseason game, a contest in which the starting group usually plays a good deal.