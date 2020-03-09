Bills' Josh Norman: Headed to Buffalo
Norman agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Buffalo, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
The deal can reach $8 million if Norman meets unspecified incentives. Norman was a disaster in his age-31 season for Washington, and it's fair to figure he's over the hill, but at least his job should be less demanding in Buffalo. That's both because he won't necessarily be a starter, and because Sean McDermott's mixed up zone coverages should suit Norman better than schemes that might demand more man coverage. Kevin Johnson is a free agent after serving as Buffalo's backup outside corner behind Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace in 2019, and Norman is a common sense replacement for that role, which entailed 410 snaps for Johnson in 15 games. It's also possible that McDermott could envision Norman as something of a swing DB, playing the third outside corner spot while perhaps prepping for backup snaps at the corner-safety hybrid looks played by Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Given that Norman was timed at 4.66 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine eight years ago, it makes sense to limit the amount of ground he covers at age 32.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.