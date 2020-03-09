Norman agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Buffalo, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

The deal can reach $8 million if Norman meets unspecified incentives. Norman was a disaster in his age-31 season for Washington, and it's fair to figure he's over the hill, but at least his job should be less demanding in Buffalo. That's both because he won't necessarily be a starter, and because Sean McDermott's mixed up zone coverages should suit Norman better than schemes that might demand more man coverage. Kevin Johnson is a free agent after serving as Buffalo's backup outside corner behind Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace in 2019, and Norman is a common sense replacement for that role, which entailed 410 snaps for Johnson in 15 games. It's also possible that McDermott could envision Norman as something of a swing DB, playing the third outside corner spot while perhaps prepping for backup snaps at the corner-safety hybrid looks played by Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Given that Norman was timed at 4.66 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine eight years ago, it makes sense to limit the amount of ground he covers at age 32.