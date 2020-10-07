Norman's teammate Levi Wallace went on injured reserve Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
Norman was in a toe-to-toe battle with Wallace for the second starting cornerback job throughout training camp, but he suffered a hamstring injury and went on IR ahead of Week 1. Norman returned to action this week in a backup role to Wallace, but he saw increased snaps right away when his teammate went down during the game against the Raiders. Norman totaled four tackles and a key forced fumble and recovery in the win, and it now looks like the starting job is his to run with for a stretch.