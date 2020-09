Norman, who's been out since Aug. 21 with a hamstring injury, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, WGR 550 Radio reports.

While Norman is still not practicing fully, the fact that he was back on the field bodes well for his Week 1 status. The remaining question is who will win the starting cornerback job across from Tre'Davious White -- Norman or Levi Wallace. It's worth noting Wallace recently suffered a hamstring injury and didn't practice at all Wednesday.