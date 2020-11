Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Norman (hamstring) won't suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Norman will miss a third straight game due to his lingering hamstring injury. Levi Wallace's return to the starting lineup across from Tre'Davious White minimizes the impact of Norman's absence, though, as he could now be relegated to just a key depth role when healthy.