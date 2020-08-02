Norman's teammate E.J. Gaines has opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Bills will likely bring in more depth at corner (they were reportedly looking at free agent Akeen King last week), but it's now going to be a clean-cut battle for the No. 2 cornerback job between Norman and Levi Wallace. Wallace is the incumbent at the spot across from stud corner Tre-Davious White, but Norman -- a veteran free-agent acquisition this offseason -- is well familiar with coach Sean McDermott's defensive system stemming back to their Carolina days.