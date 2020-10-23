Norman (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday's game at the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Norman was fine entering the practice week, but he suffered the injury during the session and is now out for at least one game. With starter Tre'Davious White and fellow corner Cam Lewis both listed as questionable, the Bills may now have issues in fielding a good pass defense Sunday against New York and a returning Sam Darnold, even when taking into account how anemic the opponent has been to date this season.