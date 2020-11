Norman was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Norman tested positive for the virus ahead of Week 9 and missed a thrilling game against the Cardinals, along with a few other Bills players who were considered close contacts. He'll be ready for Sunday's game against the Chargers, though it seems like Levi Wallace is the clear No. 2 cornerback these days opposite Tre'Davious White.