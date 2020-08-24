Norman (hamstring) is without a concrete timeline for a return, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Norman suffered a hamstring injury at practice earlier in the week. Coach McDermott indicated Monday that it "looks like it's going to be some time here" in terms of his return to the field. Hamstring injuries can be tricky and the Bills are certainly going to err on the side of caution with the veteran cornerback in order to avoid a lingering issue. Still, his status will need to be monitored going forward. The Bills open the season against the Jets on Sept. 13.