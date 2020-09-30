Norman (hamstring) practiced Wednesday, indicating that he's been designated to return from injured reserve, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
The Bills can activate Norman at any point until Oct. 20, and he'll have a chance to play in Week 4 versus the Raiders. Norman played 12 games in 2019 and allowed a 128.6 passer rating when targeted, so he's looking to bounce back in 2020. The Bills' pass defense has struggled to start the year, allowing at least 300 passing yards in two straight games.