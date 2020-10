Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Norman (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Norman will miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice. The Bills designated fellow cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), a more than capable replacement, to return to practice this week, but it remains to be seen if his recovery timeframe could allow suiting up in New England.