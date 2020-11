Norman has tested positive for COVID-19, The Buffalo News reports. He has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday at Arizona.

This is a rough development for the Bills, who will also lose defensive backs Levi Wallace and Dean Marlowe due to close contact protocols. Tight end Tyler Kroft also has been placed on the list due to close contact with Norman, so in all, four players and one assistant coach will not travel with the team.