Norman (hamstring) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Norman has been nursing a hamstring injury since late August. He managed to participate on a limited basis last week, so today's lack of activity represents a step in the wrong direction. With Levi Wallace (knee) also having missed time due to injury recently, it remains to be seen who will handle the starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White during Week 1's tilt against the Jets. It's also worth noting Norman is listed as a starter ahead of Wallace on the team's unofficial published depth chart from Thursday, though both players should play quite a bit depending on health.